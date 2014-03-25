FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle opens food safety research centre in Beijing
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 25, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Nestle opens food safety research centre in Beijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Nestle, the world’s largest food company, has opened a food safety research centre in Beijing aimed at supporting Chinese authorities as they strengthen food safety policies and standards, the company said on Tuesday.

Food safety is a huge issue in China after scandals involving tainted milk, recycled “gutter oil” used for cooking and donkey meat found to contain traces of fox meat.

Nestle said the new operation will provide early management of food safety issues and collaboration with local universities, research institutes and government agencies, while also helping to run food safety training programmes.

The centre is located within Nestle’s existing research and development operation in Beijing.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.