Nestle Asia head says Yinlu turnaround will take time, weigh on Asia

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Reviving Nestle’s Yinlu brand in China will require patience and the process will weigh on results across Asia, the head of the Swiss group’s business in Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) told an investor presentation on Wednesday.

“This turnaround will take time,” Wan Ling Martello said on the webcast presentation, saying the revival process would be a big drag on the China business in particular. Nestle still believed Yinlu was an excellent platform, she added. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)