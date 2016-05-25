FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle Asia head says Yinlu turnaround will take time, weigh on Asia
May 25, 2016

Nestle Asia head says Yinlu turnaround will take time, weigh on Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Reviving Nestle’s Yinlu brand in China will require patience and the process will weigh on results across Asia, the head of the Swiss group’s business in Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) told an investor presentation on Wednesday.

“This turnaround will take time,” Wan Ling Martello said on the webcast presentation, saying the revival process would be a big drag on the China business in particular. Nestle still believed Yinlu was an excellent platform, she added. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)

