FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle keeps performance model, identifies savings
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 25, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Nestle keeps performance model, identifies savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Nestle stood by its growth target for 5 to 6 percent annual growth and announced new cost-savings goals on Wednesday, as it seeks to keep up with an increasingly competitive industry and make its sprawling business more agile and efficient.

The company identified about 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.52 billion) in operational savings over the next three years, in areas such as procurement and marketing, from its “Nestle Continuous Excellence” programme. On top of that, it identified at least another 200 basis points of savings by 2019/2020.

In terms of its traditional “Nestle model” which calls for 5 to 6 percent growth per year, the company said it was not backing away from this.

“We mix ambition with targets,” Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said. “We’re not backing off from our ambition.”

$1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.