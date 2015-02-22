FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle looking into hiking working hours for Swiss staff - paper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 22, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nestle looking into hiking working hours for Swiss staff - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nestle is looking into measures to boost productivity in Switzerland, including increasing working hours, after the central bank removed its cap on the Swiss franc, its Europe chief was quoted as saying in a Swiss paper on Sunday.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly ditched its 1.20 francs per euro cap last month, sending Swiss stocks plunging, the franc soaring, and raising concerns about Switzerland’s export-reliant economy.

“We have to talk about everything, about pension plans, unnecessary wastage in production, better machine capacity, but also about working hours, for instance, an increase from 42 hours to 44,” Nestle’s director for Europe, Middle East and North Africa Luis Cantarell was quoted as saying in Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag.

Other Swiss companies are cutting prices, asking suppliers for discounts, paying staff in euros and demanding new hours to protect profits from a soaring franc currency.

Nestle employs over 10,000 workers in Switzerland, where it earns revenues of 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.59 billion), the paper said.

However, Nestle is not considering paying wages in euros, not even for workers who live in neighbouring euro zone countries and commute across the border to work in Switzerland, Cantarell said.

Uncertainty surrounding the SNB’s removal of the cap, as well as a popular vote last year to limit immigration from the European Union, has clouded Switzerland’s appeal as a stable business location and led to some calls for less regulation.

In a separate article in Schweiz am Sonntag, Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said he did not understand why regulation was increasing more strongly in Switzerland than in the rest of the world.

“This is making us unpredictable, and we have to ask ourselves, how reliable is this country?” Bulcke was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.9405 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.