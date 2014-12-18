FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle plans first non-European Nescafe Dolce Gusto factory in Brazil
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Nestle plans first non-European Nescafe Dolce Gusto factory in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nestlé plans to open a Nescafe Dolce Gusto factory in Southeast Brazil next year, its first outside of Europe, as the world’s largest coffee company prepares for rising demand in Latin America.

Swizterland’s Nestle said it will invest 72 million Swiss francs ($73.48 million) in the factory, which will be based in Montes Clares, in Minas Gerais.

The factory will make coffee capsules for the Nescafe Dolce Gusto single-serve coffee system and will supply the domestic market as well as other Latin American countries.

$1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Ben Hirschler

