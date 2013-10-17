FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca IMI denies knowledge of any Nestle deal with Ferrero
October 17, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Banca IMI denies knowledge of any Nestle deal with Ferrero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Banca IMI on Thursday said it had no knowledge of any offer by Swiss multinational Nestle to acquire Italy’s Ferrero and denied any involvement in the matter.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday that Nestle had submitted an offer to buy the family-controlled maker of Nutella chocolate spread Ferrero “that’s hard to refuse.” It cited no direct sources and said Banca IMI may be informally looking into the matter.

“Banca IMI...underlines it is unaware of any business transaction involving Ferrero and Nestle’, and that it has no formal or informal talks with either of the two companies mentioned in the article,” Banca IMI said in a written statement. (Reporting by Paolo Arosio, editing by Valentina Za)

