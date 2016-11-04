FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle invests $145 million in U.S. food allergy company Aimmune
November 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

Nestle invests $145 million in U.S. food allergy company Aimmune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nestle's Health Science unit will invest $145 million in U.S. food allergy company Aimmune Therapeutics, the latest move by the Swiss food giant in the health arena, the companies said on Friday.

The investment will give Nestle a 15 percent stake in Aimmune, and allows the two companies to work together on developing products to desensitize people with food allergies and protect them from the consequences of accidental exposure. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

