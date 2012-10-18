REFILE-Nestle sales growth slows more than expected

* 9-month organic growth 6.1 pct vs 6.3 pct in Reuters poll

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nestle, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup, said it saw nine-month sales growth slow to 6.1 percent from 6.6 percent in the first half as the “tough trading environment” continued in developed markets.

The world’s biggest food group did, however, confirm its outlook of 5-6 percent underlying sales growth this year and said it saw input cost pressures easing somewhat.