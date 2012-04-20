FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Nestle Q1 organic sales growth beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 sales 21.4 bln Sfr meets poll for 21.4 bln

* Q1 organic growth 7.2 pct vs poll for 6.6 pct

* Reiterates 2012 forecast for 5-6 pct organic growth

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - - Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, reported forecast-beating first-quarter organic sales growth of 7.2 percent on Friday as demand from emerging markets helped offset a subdued environment in the developed world.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup had been expected to post underlying sales growth of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose 5.6 percent to 21.4 billion Swiss francs ($23.40 billion), meeting average analyst forecasts for 21.4 billion francs, with 4.4 percent of the rise in underlying sales coming from price increases.

Nestle did not comment on a deal it is expected to seal this month to buy Pfizer’s infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies.

