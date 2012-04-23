FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle to buy Pfizer Nutrition for $11.9 bln
April 23, 2012

Nestle to buy Pfizer Nutrition for $11.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss food group Nestle said on Monday it would buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival Danone as both sought to gain preeminence in the lucrative baby food market.

“Its strong brands and product portfolio, its talented people dedicated to the success of its business, together with its geographic presence - 85 percent of its sales are in emerging markets - will complement our existing infant nutrition business perfectly,” Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said.

