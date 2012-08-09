FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle confirms outlook as H1 beats guidance
August 9, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Nestle confirms outlook as H1 beats guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 organic growth 6.6 pct vs 6.3 pct in Reuters poll

* H1 sales 44.1 bln Sfr vs 43.5 bln Sfr in poll

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nestle, the world’s biggest food group, confirmed its outlook as it reported forecast-beating first half organic sales growth of 6.6 percent on Thursday, helped by strong demand from emerging markets and price rises.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it still expected underlying sales to grow by 5-6 percent this year despite a continued tough trading environment, especially in developed markets.

“The actions and initiatives we have in place combined with some expected easing in input cost pressures in the second half allow us to confirm our guidance for the full year,” it said.

Net profit in the first half rose 8.9 percent to 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) on sales of 44.1 billion francs, up 7.5 percent year-on-year, with 3.7 percent points of the rise in underlying sales coming from price increases.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net profit of 4.9 billion Swiss francs, sales of 43.8 billion francs and organic growth of 6.3 percent.

