Nestle chairman says lab tests show Indian noodles safe-paper
August 12, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Nestle chairman says lab tests show Indian noodles safe-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian authorities have forced Nestle to burn 29,000 tonnes worth of food in a noodle health scare, Chairman Peter Brabeck told a newspaper, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

“Laboratories in the United States, Britain, Australia and Singapore did not find anything harmful in the noodles. Our products are safe for consumers,” he was quoted as saying by Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an advance summary of a story. He said the Indian case was “not harmless and not to be underestimated.”

The Indian government has filed a lawsuit against Nestle’s Indian unit, seeking 6.4 billion rupees ($99 million) in damages on behalf of consumers after the country’s worst packaged food scare in a decade.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
