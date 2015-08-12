Nestle chairman says lab tests show Indian noodles safe-paper

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian authorities have forced Nestle to burn 29,000 tonnes worth of food in a noodle health scare, Chairman Peter Brabeck told a newspaper, dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

“Laboratories in the United States, Britain, Australia and Singapore did not find anything harmful in the noodles. Our products are safe for consumers,” he was quoted as saying by Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an advance summary of a story. He said the Indian case was “not harmless and not to be underestimated.”

The Indian government has filed a lawsuit against Nestle’s Indian unit, seeking 6.4 billion rupees ($99 million) in damages on behalf of consumers after the country’s worst packaged food scare in a decade.