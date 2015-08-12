FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India seeks $99 mln in damages from Nestle after food scare
August 12, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

India seeks $99 mln in damages from Nestle after food scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Indian government has filed a class action suit for 6.4 billion rupees ($99 million) against Nestle’s Indian unit on behalf of the country’s consumers, citing unfair trade practices and the sale of defective goods.

Nestle is the first foreign firm to be asked to pay damages on behalf of consumers.

The suit, made public on Wednesday, follows India’s worst food scare in a decade involving packaged goods. A regulator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in May said it had found excess lead in a sample of Nestle’s instant Maggi noodles. ($1 = 64.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

