October 16, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Nestle's India unit say new tests find Maggi noodle safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An Indian court-mandated test on Nestle SA’s Maggi noodles found them to be safe with the levels of lead present well below permissible limits, the company’s Indian unit said in a statement on Friday.

The company said it has received test results from all three laboratories mandated by the Bombay High Court in August, and all 90 samples, covering six varieties, were safe for consumption.

In May, local regulators reported some packets Nestle’s popular noodles, sold at roadside stalls across India, contained unsafe levels of lead.

The company had to order a recall of the product a month later, which cost it about 66 million Swiss francs ($67.42 million). (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

