Nestle says Maggi noodles back on sale in India

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nestle India has resumed selling its popular Maggi noodles again after getting the green light to do so from government laboratories, Nestle said on Monday.

The Indian unit of the Swiss food giant Nestle SA has been grappling with its worst public relations crisis after local regulators reported in May that some packets of the Maggi noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.

“Following tests by government accredited labs in India showing Maggi noodles are safe to eat, Nestle India has announced that it has started selling the product again,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)