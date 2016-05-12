FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nestle India Q1 net profit misses estimates
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 12, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Nestle India Q1 net profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say the results are for Q1, not Q4)

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd reported first-quarter net profit below analysts’ estimates as it struggles to regain market share of its once-popular Maggi noodles that were temporarily banned last year over safety concerns.

The India unit of Nestle SA, the world’s largest packaged food company, reported a net profit of 2.59 billion rupees ($38.87 million) for the January-March quarter, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected 2.87 billion rupees on average.

The net profit was well below the 3.20 billion rupees Nestle India posted a year earlier, before Indian regulators found some samples of its Maggi noodles contained unsafe levels of lead.

The company had to pull the noodles off the shelves for nearly six months, and restarted sales only in November, after tests carried out at Indian government-accredited laboratories showed the noodles were safe for consumption. ($1 = 66.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.