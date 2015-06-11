FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU court lawyer advises Kit Kat shape should not be trademark
June 11, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU court lawyer advises Kit Kat shape should not be trademark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 11 (Reuters) - A senior EU law officer advised judges on Thursday that Nestle’s request to trademark the shape of its four-fingered Kit Kat bar in Britain did not comply with EU law, supporting a complaint by rival Mondelez International.

The opinion by the advocate-general is generally, but not always, followed by the court when it makes its decision.

The complaint follows a similar one wherein Mondelez had tried unsuccessfully to trademark the purple colour it uses on its Cadbury wrappers. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

