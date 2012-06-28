RLPC-Nestle in talks for 7 bln euro acquisition loan

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Nestle, the world’s biggest food group has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.70 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said on Thursday.

Nestle said in late April that the acquisition would be fully debt financed through internal cash resources, existing facilities and through the bond markets.

The new loan would give the company enough liquidity until the deal is approved, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2013, if the acquisition goes ahead, bankers said.

Nestle was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)