FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Nestle signs increased 5 bln euro loan
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Nestle signs increased 5 bln euro loan

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nestle has signed a 5 billion euro ($6.47 billion), 364-day syndicated loan, which will replace a 4.5 billion euro facility agreed in October last year, active bookrunner Citigroup said in a statement on Wednesday.

The revolving credit facility, which is for general corporate purposes, was launched at 4.5 billion euros but closed oversubscribed and was subsequently increased.

Pricing on the self-arranged loan matches last year’s loan, which paid a starting margin of 10 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR, banking sources said.

The new facility was coordinated by Citi alongside bookrunners Banco Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS.

Nestle is rated AA by Standard & Poor’s and Aa2 by Moody‘s. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.