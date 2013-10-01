FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Nestle signs 10 bln euro syndicated loans
October 1, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Nestle signs 10 bln euro syndicated loans

Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nestle has signed two syndicated loans totalling 10 billion euros ($13.54 billion) which will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal consisted of two 5 billion euro revolving credits. One of the loans has a short-term maturity and the other has a five-year maturity, including a $2.5 billion swingline.

The loan was led by active bookrunner Citigroup. Both of the deals were oversubscribed in syndication.

ANZ, Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were bookrunners on both loans.

Bank of China, Credit Agricole and Wells Fargo acted as bookrunners on the short-term loan. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Editing by Chris Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
