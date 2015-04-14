FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle nears sale of frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group - source
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nestle nears sale of frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Nestle is in advanced talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The talks, reported earlier by French daily Les Echos, are ongoing and a deal is expected to be signed soon, said the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

Brakes Group and Nestle were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

