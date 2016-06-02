FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nestle Chairman says CEO Bulcke among candidates to succeed him -Blick
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Nestle Chairman says CEO Bulcke among candidates to succeed him -Blick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck said there are several candidates to succeed him when he retires from the Swiss food giant next year with current Chief Executive Paul Bulcke among them.

"We always have two, or better three, candidates for a succession. That is also the case now," Brabeck told Swiss newspaper Blick in an interview published on Thursday. "There are several candidates. Paul Bulcke is one of them."

Asked about a potential successor for the CEO job, Brabeck said: "This time we have fewer candidates (than the five we had the last time a new CEO was appointed). In any case, there is more than one."

Brabeck, who recently recovered from a cancer, is to step down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 72.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.