German court rules Nespresso capsule patent invalid

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Nestle patent for a system used to extract capsules from its Nespresso coffee machines - which rivals say works to block their capsules - has been ruled invalid by a German court.

“The patent was declared void,” the federal German patent court said in a statement on Tuesday announcing a decision of Feb. 12.

Rivals including Switzerland’s Ethical Coffee Company have accused Nestle of modifying its machines so as to jam coffee capsules made by competitors.