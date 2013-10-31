FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle Nigeria hits all-time high on strong profits
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Nestle Nigeria hits all-time high on strong profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria shares soared 4.66 percent to a new record high on Thursday, after the food manufacturer posted strong profits in the nine-months to September.

Nestle Nigeria climbed 49 naira per share to close at 1,103.55 naira ($6.95) on 111,751 units traded, helping lift the all-share index up 0.67 percent to 37,622 points.

The company, which is majority owned by Swiss food firm Nestle SA, earlier said its nine-month pretax profit rose to 20.37 billion naira ($128.22 million), up 11.43 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nestle shares have surged more than 50 percent since the start of this year, on low volumes, to become the most expensive stock on the bourse on a per share basis. Shares gained 57 percent in 2012. ($1 = 158.87 naira)

