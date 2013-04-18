FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle sees growth at lower end of guidance in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Nestle sees growth at lower end of guidance in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Nestle expects underlying sales growth to come in at the lower end of its guidance of 5-6 percent growth in 2013, its investor relations head told an investor call.

“We expect growth to be weighted towards the second half of the year,” Roddy Child-Villiers said on Thursday.

“We expect it to come in at the lower end of our guidance.”

Child-Villiers said growth was expected to pick up in Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA) during the year as the supply chain in the Middle East, partly disrupted by the destruction of a factory in Syria, should be restored.

Sales continued to grow at a double-digit rate in China and will get another boost from Nestle’s acquisition of Pfizer’s baby food business, which is not contained in current figures, Child-Villiers said.

He said Nestle was aiming to increase its dividend in Swiss francs each year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.