Nestle says pricing may gain momentum in H2
February 13, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Nestle says pricing may gain momentum in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nestle said price increases may make a bigger contribution to sales growth in 2014 than last year, even though the environment in Europe should stay deflationary.

“Pricing could gain momentum this year, particularly in the second half,” Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told journalists and analysts on Thursday.

Chief Finance Officer Wan Ling Martello said, however, she expected the deflationary environment in Europe to continue next year, making it difficult to increase prices.

Nestle posted organic sales growth of 4.6 percent on Thursday, with higher prices contributing only 1.5 percentage points. Prices in Europe fell last year.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

