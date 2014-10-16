BREAKINGVIEWS-Nestle needs to step up pace of change

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cole

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nestle is getting a reputation for disappointment. In absolute terms, its trading performance in the first nine months of the year was OK. In a low-growth world, Nestle’s 4.5 percent increase in revenue was respectable, especially given the weakness in European consumer markets.

The trouble is that the company has repeatedly assured investors it can do better, most recently stating that its aim is to grow annual sales at “around 5 percent.” Organic sales growth for the 2013 full year was 4.6 percent, and the company won’t easily match the 5 percent benchmark in 2014 after 4.7 percent growth in the first half.

The revenue shortfall comes despite some significant advantages. Nestle is good at innovation, as seen in the development of Nespresso coffee capsules, a big profit and sales upgrade in a business formerly dominated by instant Nescafe. The company actively manages its product portfolio to take account of tastes and trends.

Nestle is investing in both products and markets. The Galderma acquisition from L‘Oreal earlier this year is a bold step into skincare products. Organic sales from developing markets grew 9.5 percent in the nine month numbers published on Thursday. Developed markets added just 0.5 percent.

Still, investors clearly expect more. The stock shed around 3 percent in morning trade on Oct. 16, bringing the price decline over the last six weeks to 10 percent. That’s a little less bad than the pan-European Stoxx 600 index. But Nestle’s attractions as a defensive stock, with dependable growth credentials, may be wearing thin.

Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows that Nestle shares trade on a forward price-earnings multiple of 18. That is a long way above the 12 times average for the Stoxx 600. It is also higher than the consumer staples sector and the median at which Nestle shares have traded over the last 10 years.

Nestle has a plausible strategy. To sustain its premium share price rating, the company needs to show it is implementing that strategy to deliver a healthier rate of sales growth.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Nestle fell on Oct. 16 as the Swiss food and nutrition company said its organic sales growth in the nine months to September was 4.5 percent. The group has an ambition to increase annual revenue at “around 5 percent.”

- At 1149 BST Nestle shares were trading 3.2 percent lower at 64.80 Swiss francs.

- Nestle statement bit.ly/11sh5Yx

- Reuters: Nestle spooks market with slower growth in Asia

Editing by Edward Hadas and Sarah Bailey