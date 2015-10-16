China market a "mixed bag" but recovering - Nestle CEO

VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese market is a “mixed bag” but recovering, Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a news conference on Friday after the world’s biggest food company posted nine-month sales that missed market expectations.

The head of its health science business gave an upbeat outlook for the division. “I believe the potential of the company is 10 billion Swiss francs” ($10.5 billion), division head Greg Behar told reporters.

He did not make clear whether he was referring to sales or give a timeframe for the projection. During an ensuing question and answer session, Bulcke called the figure a “mindset.”

“It’s more to give you a feel that we’re not thinking small here. We think in quite sizeable dimensions,” he added. ($1 = 0.9542 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Michael Shields)