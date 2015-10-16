FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nestle cuts full-year outlook after 9-mo sales miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle lowered its full-year outlook on Friday after setbacks from a Maggi noodle recall in India and a rebate adjustment in its Skin Health division in the third quarter.

Underlying “organic” growth -- adjusted for currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures -- slowed to 4.2 percent in the first nine months from 4.5 percent in the half-year, sliding further behind the company’s 5 percent organic growth target for 2015.

The company cut this 2015 outlook to around 4.5 percent, below its long-term model calling for 5 to 6 percent growth.

The world’s largest packaged food company had sales of 64.9 billion Swiss francs ($68.23 billion)in the nine months to September, missing analysts’ forecast of 65.9 billion francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9512 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

