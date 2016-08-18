FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle H1 results miss expectations, confirms guidance
August 18, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Nestle H1 results miss expectations, confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nestle said it expected underlying sales growth to improve in the rest of 2016 after price pressures weighed on the food giant's growth in the first half.

Faced with more demanding consumers asking for fresh, healthy products, makers of packaged foods are reformulating recipes, cutting sugar, salt and fat or, a path chosen by Nestle, seek solace in higher-margin "premium" products and health foods.

The maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Maggi noodles confirmed its full-year outlook after "organic" sales growth -- adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and currency swings -- slowed to 3.5 percent in the first half, below the average estimate of 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net profit fell to 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.27 billion), also lagging the poll average of 4.74 billion francs, due to a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

$1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
