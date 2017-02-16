FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Nestle targets 2-4 pct growth this year after 2016 profit miss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 6 months ago

Nestle targets 2-4 pct growth this year after 2016 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle said it aimed for 2-4 percent underlying sales growth this year after net profit fell and underlying sales rose less than expected last year, hit by slowing emerging markets and a deflationary environment.

Nestle will step up cost savings to boost profitability and replaced its "Nestle model" of 5-6 percent underlying sales growth with a new mid-term goal of "mid-single-digit organic growth and significant structural cost savings by 2020".

Net profit at the group, led by new Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider since Jan. 1, fell to 8.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.47 billion) last year, well short of the average estimate for 9.59 billion francs in a Reuters poll, hit by a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.

Underlying "organic" sales growth slowed to 3.2 percent from 4.2 percent in 2015. ($1 = 1.0031 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.