Nestle sales growth misses poll as emerging markets slow
October 17, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Nestle sales growth misses poll as emerging markets slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nestle said a further slowdown in emerging market demand and falling prices for its products in Europe made underlying sales growth slow to 4.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, just short of forecasts.

Sales at the world’s biggest food group rose to 68.4 billion Swiss francs ($74.68 billion), lagging a 69.3 billion francs estimate in a Reuters poll. Analysts had expected underlying sales growth to accelerate to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in the first half.

Food groups are grappling with sluggish consumer demand in austerity-hit Europe and a marked slowdown in many emerging markets, where double-digit growth rates seem to be a thing of the past.

