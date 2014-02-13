Nestle sees challenging 2014 with growth below long-term goals

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nestle said it expects another challenging year, preventing it again from delivering on its long-term targets, after price erosion in Europe and slower emerging market demand made sales growth slow to 4.6 percent in 2013.

“Last year was challenging and 2014 will likely be the same,” the world’s biggest food group said in a statement on Thursday.

“We therefore expect our 2014 performance to be similar to last year and again weighted to the second half, outperforming the market, with growth around 5 percent and improvements in margins,” the group said.

Last summer, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars lowered its 2013 guidance to “around 5 percent” organic sales growth, which strips out currencies and acquisitions, abandoning its long-term target of 5-6 percent growth.

Net profit fell to 10.0 billion Swiss francs ($11.10 billion), short of a 10.687 billion franc forecast in a Reuters poll. Nestle said the lower profit was due to the costs of portfolio restructuring and the currency impact.