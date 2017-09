VEVEY, Switzerland, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nestle is sticking to its view on commodity prices for this year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“Yes, we’re maintaining our guidance on commodity prices, we’re expecting a low single-digit increase,” Wan Ling Martello said on the sidelines of the group’s media conference after it published third-quarter results. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan)