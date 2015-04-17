FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle first-quarter sales up more than expected
April 17, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nestle first-quarter sales up more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Nestle, the world’s leading packaged food maker, reported slightly better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Friday, helped by price increases.

The company behind KitKat bars, Gerber baby food and Perrier water said sales rose 0.5 percent to 20.9 billion Swiss francs.

On an organic basis, sales rose 4.4 percent. Analysts on average expected a rise of 4.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

In February, Nestle forecast sales to grow around 5 percent this year, which is at the low end of its long-term model of 5 to 6 percent growth.

On Friday it affirmed that target, forecasting also improvements in margins, underlying earnings per share in constant currencies and capital efficiency.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
