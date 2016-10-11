ZURICH Oct 11 Nestle has appointed former Allergan executive Paul Navarre to take over as chief executive of its skin health business, the Swiss group said on Tuesday.

Navarre will become Nestle Skin Health CEO effective Nov. 1, replacing Humberto Antunes, who is leaving the company, the world's biggest food company said in a statement.

