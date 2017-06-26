By Bart H. Meijer and Martinne Geller
| AMSTERDAM/LONDON, June 26
AMSTERDAM/LONDON, June 26 When billionaire
activist investor Daniel Loeb wanted to give his arguments
against Nestle's performance greater credibility and
heft, he turned to one of Europe's most experienced turnaround
experts, Dutchman Jan Bennink.
Loeb's fund, Third Point LLC, disclosed a $3.5 billion stake
in the Swiss food group in a letter to its investors late on
Sunday in which he said Nestle should boost margins, buy back
shares and get rid of non-core businesses including a 23 percent
stake in L'Oreal.
The letter said that Bennink, a consumer goods industry
veteran, was advising it on the Nestle investment and had also
personally invested alongside the fund.
"Jan has direct operating experience in four of Nestle's key
categories: coffee, baby food, medical nutrition, and dairy, as
well as an unimpeachable record of substantial shareholder value
creation," Third Point said in its letter.
"He brings deep expertise in packaged goods, which greatly
enhanced our due diligence process and gives greater credibility
to our investment thesis."
A spokeswoman for Bennink said he was not available for
comment.
Bennink made his name as head of Dutch baby food producer
Royal Numico, which he joined in 2002 when it was struggling in
the wake of several U.S. acquisitions that made it a major
player in the U.S. vitamin and nutrition market.
After slimming the company down and refocusing it back on
baby food and hospital nutrition products, he sold Numico to
Danone in 2007, for $16.8 billion. That represented a
multiple of 21.7 times earnings, much higher than the average
multiple of 15.2 times for food and drink deals at that time.
Bennink later cemented his reputation when he oversaw the
spin-off of Sara Lee's international coffee arm and also ran the
business, which is now controlled by JAB Holding.
"He has a fantastic reputation, very dynamic, very
proactive, with a first-rate track record," Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy said.
Activist investors often retain operational experts to
advise on investment campaigns, with an eye to nominating them
for a board seat in the future - a role Third Point may have in
mind for Bennink.
Ex-AIG Chairman Robert Miller and former Foster Wheeler CEO
Raymond Milchovich joined Dow Chemical's board in 2014 after
serving as Third Point advisers in its campaign for changes at
the industrial conglomerate.
Nestle said on Monday it remained committed to its current
strategy.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Michael
Flaherty in New York. Editing by Jane Merriman)