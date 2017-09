Environmental groups are suing the federal government for allowing food giant Nestle S.A. to bottle water in California under a permit they say expired 27 years ago.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Riverside, California, by groups including the Center for Biological Diversity.

