Long-time Nestle Waters North America CEO stepping down
November 15, 2012

Long-time Nestle Waters North America CEO stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The long-time chief executive of bottled water company Nestle Waters North America, the parent of brands including Poland Spring and Deer Park, will step down on Feb. 1, the company said on Thursday.

Kim Jeffery, who became CEO in 1992, will be succeeded by Tim Brown, chief executive of Nestle Canada since 2010. Brown has been responsible for brands such as Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine. Before taking the helm in Canada, Brown worked for 22 years at Nestle Waters North America.

On Jeffery’s watch, Nestle Waters North America sales went from $650 million to $4.4 billion last year, the company said. Jeffery, 64, will become the company’s non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)

