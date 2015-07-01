FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ban on Net 1 UEPS Tech life insurance sales in S.Africa lifted
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Ban on Net 1 UEPS Tech life insurance sales in S.Africa lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - Net1 UEPS will resume long-term insurance activities in South Africa after the financial regulator ended a two-year ban, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s Smart Life unit, which sells insurance to low income groups, was barred from attracting new business to allow for an investigation by the regulator into a 10 billion rand ($816 million) contract awarded to Net1 for welfare payments.

A court had found the tender process was flawed.

After a court order gave Net1 the nod to tender for the five-year contract again, the company withdrew from taking part in the bidding, saying it would focus on selling other financial products to South Africa’s so-called unbanked millions.

$1 = 12.2530 rand Reporting by Tendai Dube and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.