Turkey's Net Holding to bid for national lottery privatisation tender

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s tourism company Net Holding said its unit Net Sans Oyunlari Yatirim will bid for the national lottery privatisation tender in cooperation with Hitay Yatirim Holding.

Turkey’s privatisation authority has offered for tender a 10-year licence to operate local lottery company Milli Piyango.

The Privatisation Administration had said it had extended to May 27 the deadline for pre-qualification applications in its national lottery tender. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)