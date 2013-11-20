FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Internet could add $300 billion to African economies by 2025: study
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Internet could add $300 billion to African economies by 2025: study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students use computers to study at Elswood Secondary School in Cape Town November 7, 2013. Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africans spending time on the Internet could add $300 billion to the continent’s economy by 2025, a new study by consulting firm McKinsey & Co showed on Wednesday.

Only 16 percent of the one billion people in Africa are on the Internet, McKinsey estimates.

The sector could grow to at least 5 to 6 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) but if it follows the take-up rate set by mobile telephony in Africa, McKinsey reckons it could add 10 percent, or $300 billion, to African GDP by 2025.

The economies of Senegal and Kenya draw the most from the Web at 3.3 and 2.9 percent respectively, levels comparable to France and Germany. But South Africa and Morocco could emerge as the digital leaders, McKinsey said.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.