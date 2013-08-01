FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Alibaba bans customers from using Tencent's WeChat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 1, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

China's Alibaba bans customers from using Tencent's WeChat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A security guard walks past a logo of Alibaba (China) Technology Co. Ltd at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 16, 2010.REUTERS/Lang Lang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group, whose expected IPO could value the e-commerce company as high as $100 billion, has banned its customers from using Tencent Holdings’ popular WeChat mobile messaging app to do business on Alibaba sites like Tmall and Taobao.

Some merchants have been using WeChat to directly communicate with customers and encourage them to do business outside of Alibaba’s transaction systems, Alibaba Group said in a statement.

“We have therefore decided to temporarily suspend the subscription of WeChat-related applications in the seller-side service app market and encourage our sellers to conduct their marketing activities in a safe and legitimate manner,” the company said.

In some cases sellers had also harassed other users. Alibaba said there is no timeline for when the ban might end, but it would “monitor the situation closely.”

Tencent officials declined to comment.

WeChat, which has more than 300 million users in China and 70 million overseas, has usurped Sina Corp’s Weibo microblogging service to become China’s most popular social messaging app.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.