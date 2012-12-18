ARM security improvement to speed mobile e-commerce

LONDON (Reuters) - British chip designer ARM Holdings and its partners Gemalto and Giesecke & Devrient have launched a new security standard for smartphones that can speed up e-commerce transactions.

Trustonic, a joint venture between the companies formed in April, said the security standard could be built into every level of a device, from the chip through the operating system to applications.

Ben Cade, Trustonic’s chief executive, said it would eliminate the need for third-party devices, like bank card readers and secure ID tags, and enable content to be shared easily between devices.

He said the technology could reduce the time needed for an e-commerce transaction on a smartphone to seven seconds from the two and a half minutes typical today.

“It will enable us to trust our smart connected devices to protect us as they deliver essential services and innovative user experiences,” he said.

Security is becoming increasingly important for smartphone users as more operations move from PCs to mobile devices.

Trustonic has signed up partners ranging from chipmakers NVIDIA and Samsung Electronics to payments company Mastercard and content provider 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Cade said.