Badminton: "Facebook me!" Chong Wei invites fans to wedding

Silver medallist Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei waves at the victory ceremony for the men's singles badminton event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

(Reuters) - Anyone who wants to attend the wedding of Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei could be one of 10 lucky fans winning invitations by posting on his Facebook page.

The Olympic silver medalist is getting hitched to sweetheart Wong Mew Choo on November 9 and the chosen few will be able to rub shoulders with celebrities and government dignitaries, local media reported.

The competition, likely to trigger some feverish online traffic, begins on Sunday and closes on November 5, Chong Wei’s press office said.

Hopefuls, who must first click ‘like’ under Chong Wei’s fan page, are invited to explain why they wish to attend the wedding reception at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

“The 10 best comments will be picked by Chong Wei and his would be wife Wong Mew Choo, based on creativity,” Sachi Choo of Chong Wei’s agency told the Bernama news agency.

Results will be announced on November 6 and will be of some interest to officials from the Prime Minister’s office, Health and Trade Ministries, who have confirmed their attendance.