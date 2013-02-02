BofA says mobile, online banking working again

A Bank of America sign is seen outside of a branch in Greenville, South Carolina January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, on Saturday said its mobile and online banking systems were working again after crashing on Friday.

Customers who attempted to log onto the website on Friday received a message that said the site was “temporarily unavailable.” An internal systems issue caused the problems, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Bank of America says it has 30 million active online banking customers.