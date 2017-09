An illustration picture shows a woman looking at the Facebook website on a computer in Munich February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc received between 9,000 and 10,000 requests for user data from various U.S. government entities in 2012’s second half, involving 18,000 to 19,000 of its users’ accounts, the world’s largest social network said in a Friday blogpost.

The company said it released the information after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities.