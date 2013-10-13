FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom hopes to hide German internet traffic from spies
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom hopes to hide German internet traffic from spies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom is seen at a store in Bonn, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest telecoms operator is pushing to shield local internet traffic from foreign spies by routing it only through domestic connections, Deutsche Telekom said on Saturday.

Public outrage followed revelations that U.S. spy programs had accessed the private messages of German citizens. Deutsche Telekom had already said it would only channel local email traffic through servers within Germany.

The company aims to agree with other internet providers that any data being transmitted domestically would not leave German borders, a Deutsche Telekom spokesman said.

“In a next step, this initiative could be expanded to the Schengen area,” the spokesman said, referring to the group of 26 European countries - excluding Britain - that have abandoned immigration controls.

Revelations of snooping by the secret services of the United States and Britain were based on documents leaked by fugitive former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. News magazine Der Spiegel reported in June that the United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month.

Government snooping is a sensitive subject in Germany due to the heavy surveillance of citizens in the former communist East and under Hitler’s Nazis.

One of Deutsche Telekom’s competitors, internet service provider QSC, had questioned the feasibility of its plan to shield internet traffic, saying it was not possible to determine clearly whether data was being routed nationally or internationally, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported.

Other providers, including Vodafone and Telefonica, are currently considering whether they want to join Deutsche Telekom’s initiative, it reported.

Vodafone, Telefonica’s German unit and QSC were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.