Dutch bank ING online customers find wrong account balance
April 3, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch bank ING online customers find wrong account balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of ING is pictured at the headquarters in Amsterdam July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING was inundated with complaints from retail and business customers in the Netherlands on Wednesday because their online accounts showed incorrect balances.

ING said the payment processing problem, which a spokeswoman said had been corrected late on Wednesday evening, had meant that balances online appeared incorrect even though the actual balances in the accounts were not affected. It said the problem was not caused by computer hacking.

Angry customers complained by phone, on social media and in person at bank branches. ING said that it did not know how many customers had been affected.

Separately, rival Dutch lender Rabobank said it also had problems with its online banking on Wednesday. Rabobank’s problems, which were unrelated to those at ING, prevented customers from requesting loans online.

Reporting by Sara Webb and Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
