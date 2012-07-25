FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran threatens cyber-attackers with "teeth-breaking"
July 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Iran threatens cyber-attackers with "teeth-breaking"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will face a “teeth-breaking” response if it continues to carry out cyber attacks against Iran, an Iranian official said on Wednesday.

Iran has previously accused the United States and its allies of trying to sabotage its disputed nuclear program by using computer worms like Stuxnet, which caused centrifuges at the country’s main enrichment facility to fail in 2010.

“If the Americans’ futile cyber attacks do not stop, it will face a teeth-breaking response,” the Iranian Students’ News agency quoted an unnamed cyber security official as saying. He gave no further details.

Last month, Iran said it had detected plans by the United States, Israel and Britain to launch what it said was a massive cyber strike, after diplomatic efforts to curb Tehran’s nuclear program broke down.

Western powers believe Iran wants to produce atomic bombs, a charge Tehran denies. It says it only wants the technology to generate medical isotopes to treat cancer patients.

The United States and the European Union have imposed tough sanctions on Iran, including an oil embargo, which have severely weakened its currency and driven up inflation.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Jon Boyle

